undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IKIGAI to Open Rooftop Restaurant at VOCE Hotel & Residences in Nashville
By Charmain Pieterse,4 days ago
IKIGAI, an original Japanese-Korean fusion restaurant and sushi bar, is set to become a signature dining destination at VOCE Hotel & Residences in Midtown Nashville. The restaurant will occupy a 6,200-square-foot space on the development’s 25th floor, offering panoramic views of the city skyline, according to an announcement from Business Wire. An opening date has not yet been announced.