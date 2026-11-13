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Hurricanes Coach Reveals What Juuso Valimaki Earned Beyond His Finland Goal
By Todd Matthews,7 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes‘ Finnish players showed up big time in their dominant win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Veikkaus Arena. Carolina dominated Seattle in every facet of the game on Thursday. Sebastian Aho led the charge with two goals. He earned the First Star for his efforts and strong praise from head coach Rod Brind’Amour.