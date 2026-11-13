undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two defendants enter not guilty pleas in Grundy County court
By KTTN News,7 days ago
Two defendants waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty Nov. 12 in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Jerald Duane Dahlberg of Novinger faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was revoked or suspended. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior drug offense, along with infractions for failing to have two illuminated headlamps and failing to wear a properly adjusted or fastened seat belt as a driver or front-seat passenger. The charges stem from August. Dahlberg is scheduled to undergo screening for veterans court.