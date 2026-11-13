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NASCAR Drivers Split on Whether Homestead Should Keep Permanent Championship Finale Under New Chase Format
By Dogli Wilberforce,7 days ago
NASCAR’s return to the 10-race Chase format in 2026 has reopened the debate over where the championship race should take place. Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted this year’s season finale, having previously held the event from 2002 to 2019. Phoenix Raceway served as the championship venue from 2020 through 2025....