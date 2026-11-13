undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WBB: A bit ugly, but a win’s a win
7 days ago
Result: Win, 81-58 Record: 3-0, #2 in AP poll. It was a scrappy game that featured scoring droughts for both teams. Plenty of pileups on the floor and questionable ref calls. Michigan didn't play great, but still won by 23 off the strength of team basketball, nifty passing, and active defense. Michigan will need to dial their three point shooting back in, but have plenty of chances before their next real competitive game when they return to NYC to play Oklahoma in December.