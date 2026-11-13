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Boiler Alert! Kane Fired, Basketball Wins, Football Heads to Iowa
By Andrew Ledman,4 days ago
Covering all the Purdue news that’s fit to print. Plenty of news to cover in this episode. We decided to record our previous episode a day earlier than normal and so of course Kevin Kane was fired on the day we normally record. This is our first chance to dance on his (metaphorical) grave. Ryan and I enjoy that. Then we talk about Purdue men’s basketball’s first win of the season against Illinois State. What went right and what went wrong. Did this team unlock something during that 21-2 run or should we still be very worried about this team?