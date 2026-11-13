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Nail Polish on Gel Nails: How to Paint Over Gel and Remove It Without Damage
By Sara Kim,7 days ago
Yes, you can wear regular nail polish on gel nails, as long as the gel underneath is fully cured and you take the polish off with a non-acetone remover. Air-dry polish sits on top of cured gel or builder gel like it sits on a bare nail. Acetone is the catch: it strips the polish, then keeps going and starts to soften soak-off gel underneath.