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North Pasco Sports Notebook: 6th Annual Beets Classic
By Patrick Yasinskas,7 days ago
For generations, Larry Beets has been one of the most prominent names on the local high school baseball scene. As the coach at New Port Richey’s Ridgewood High School and Hudson High School for a combined 33 years, Beets had a legendary career. He was the first baseball coach in Pasco County history to reach 500 career wins and retired with a then-Pasco County record 571 victories. Since his retirement as a head coach, Beets has been as an honorary assistant coach at Pasco-Hernando State College and an assistant coach at Land O’ Lakes High School.
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