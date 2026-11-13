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Microsoft’s Email Meltdown Extends into Second Day, Company Reports ‘Progress’ Towards Recovery
By Lucas Nolan,7 days ago
The Microsoft outage that began Thursday has stretched into Friday morning, leaving Outlook, Teams and Copilot unreachable for millions of users at businesses and government agencies across the globe. Microsoft claims it is making “encouraging recovery process” but has not fully repaired the systems that many organizations rely on to conduct business.