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Dem Sen.-elect Colom on How to Pay for His Ideas: ‘We’ll Figure It Out’, I’ll ‘Learn the Budget System and Figure Out Where the Money Is’
By Ian Hanchett,7 days ago
During a portion of an interview with MS NOW on Thursday that was aired on “The Weeknight,” Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) proposed exempting anyone making less than $75,000 a year from income taxes and responded to a question on how he’ll pay for it by saying that “we’ll figure it out. We find ways to pay for wars. I’m going to learn the budget system and figure out where the money is.”