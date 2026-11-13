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Diane Hendricks: How a Wisconsin Dairy Farm Daughter Built North America’s Largest Roofing Distributor
By Emma Logginsemmaloggins,4 days ago
In 1982, Diane Hendricks and her husband, Ken, took out a $900,000 loan from Beloit Savings Bank and pledged everything they owned to start a roofing supply company (CNBC Make It via NBC Los Angeles). That company, ABC Supply, now has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada (ABC Supply, April 2026) and reported $20.2 billion in revenue in 2025 (Forbes). Hendricks owns 100% of it (CNBC Make It via NBC Los Angeles), and Forbes ranks her No. 1 on its 2026 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women (Forbes).
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