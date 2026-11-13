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Morning Notes for November 13, 2026
By ALXnow.com,4 days ago
On This Day in Alexandria History — “On November 13, 1873, the Alexandria City Council granted permission to the Electro-Magnetic Telegraph Company, created in 1845 by inventor Samuel Morse, to run its lines through Alexandria providing instant communication for the first time from New York all the way to Richmond … After witnessing a series of electro-magnetic experiments, he later developed the concept of the single-wire telegraph and the Morse code system of telegraphy. [Historic Alexandria]