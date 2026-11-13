undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Binance covers $6.34 bn hack losses linked to North Korean hackers
By Peter Sonner,7 days ago
Binance has completed the replacement of cryptocurrency assets affected by its October 29, 2026 security breach, committing more than $6.34 bn in company funds to cover losses from what blockchain investigators describe as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record. The attack compromised Binance’s internal wallet-signing infrastructure, allowing hackers to transfer...
1