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Rare 1,600-year-old Nazca infant with a single eye socket carried an extra chromosome 13
By Dario Radley,4 days ago
Researchers have identified a rare birth condition in an infant buried in southern Peru between 325 and 440 CE. DNA from the baby’s bones shows an extra copy of chromosome 13, known as trisomy 13. The skull has a single central eye socket, a feature of cyclopia. Elsa Tomasto-Cagigao of the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and Lars Fehren-Schmitz of the University of California, Santa Cruz wrote the paper, published in PNAS on November 9, 2026.