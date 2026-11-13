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‘Came To School With Tampons’: Black Mom Alleges Officer Choked and Arrested Her In Front of Daughter, Then He Was Named Officer of the Month
4 days ago
A New Jersey mother has reportedly sued a school police officer in federal court. She alleged he choked her and had her arrested after she brought tampons to her daughter's high school. Nadia Baxter, who is Black, said Monroe Township police Officer Michael J. Marsh Jr. turned a verbal dispute...
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