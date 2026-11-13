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Mizzou football has a history of keeping games competitive vs. Georgia and Kirby Smart
By Lilly Marshall, Columbia Missourian,4 days ago
Ten years ago, Mizzou football had Georgia on the ropes. The Tigers held a 27-21 edge over the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, and they were desperate to keep the lead. With every minute that ticked off the clock, every Missouri fan at Memorial Stadium felt more and more excited. The feeling didn’t last.