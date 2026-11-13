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Microsoft’s massive Outlook outage might be over
By Jess Weatherbed,7 days ago
Is a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews. Service is recovering for Microsoft Outlook and 365 after an almost two-day outage impacting millions of users around the world. While some apps and features are still running in a degraded state on Friday morning, some people (including Verge staffers) reported that access to their emails had been restored, though the flow of Outlook mail might be delayed.