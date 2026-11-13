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Is Ebenezer Worth Watching? Critics Weigh In on Johnny Depp’s Comeback Movie
By Michael Baculinao,4 days ago
Primary Subject: Johnny Depp’s comeback movie Ebenezer (critic reviews) Key Update: Ebenezer debuted in theaters to mixed reviews from critics. Quick Answer: Johnny Depp’s comeback movie Ebenezer has received mixed critic reviews, earning a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score with polarizing reactions to his performance as Scrooge. Just in...
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