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Yesterday in Pasadena: Thursday, November 12th 2026
4 days ago
Precinct 2 deputies arrested a driver after a single-vehicle crash on the South Sam Houston Tollway West and identified a man with an outstanding Terroristic Threat warrant on Scarsdale Boulevard. Precinct 8’s K9 Duke alerted at the driver’s-side door of a Hyundai stopped on Dixie Farm Road, where deputies reported finding about 508 grams of narcotics. The Animal Shelter took in 77 animals over two days and now has 215, despite 32 adoptions last weekend. Pasadena’s Shred Day drew 189 vehicles, and Ichigo-Con runs Saturday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Library. Fifteen items in all.
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