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Friday letters: Public lands, community voices, local support and more
7 days ago
Jeff Hurd’s involvement in the proposed GAME Act is troubling, to say the least. As a hunter and public lands proponent, I oppose the land swap. The legislation would transfer more than 2,100 acres of public land near Glenwood Springs to Out of Bounds Ranch, a wealthy private ranch whose owners want to expand their holdings. In return, the public would receive different acreage near Rifle. The ranch gets land adjoining its property. Local residents risk losing access to familiar hunting ground and valuable elk habitat.