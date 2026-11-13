undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stevie Wonder defends Macklemore in call for freedom of speech in Glasgow: “Ban me if you want”
By Liberty Dunworth,7 days ago
Stevie Wonder has shared his support for while on stage in Glasgow, calling for freedom of speech and saying the people can “ban me if you want”. The legendary singer, songwriter and pianist made the comments while performing at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow on Wednesday (November 11), as part of his ongoing tour celebrating 50 years of classic album ‘Songs In The Key Of Life’.