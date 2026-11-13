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Kevin Feige Debunks Popular Avengers: Doomsday Fan Theory About RDJ’s Return
By Michael Baculinao,7 days ago
Primary Subject: Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Key Update: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige debunked a popular fan theory about Doctor Doom in the upcoming MCU film. Status: Confirmed. Last Verified: November 13, 2026. Quick Answer: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Robert Downey Jr.’s...