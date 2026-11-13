undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peanut Production Dropped
4 days ago
Well production of peanuts is going down this year. They have dropped down 31 percent overall across the nation and that is being reflected in the state yields. They’re showing now that Alabama had 139,000 acres of of peanuts and their average yield dropped from October’s estimate of 3,000 pounds per acre down to 2,800 pounds per acre. And now it looks like they’ll only yield about 194,000 instead of last year’s 326,000 tons.