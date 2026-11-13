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Maine mother charged in baby's overdose case pleads not guilty to new drug charges
By WGME StaffWVII,7 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WGME/WVII) -- A Maine woman charged in connection with her 9-month-old daughter's drug overdose in Eddington made her first court appearance on new drug charges. On Wednesday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office announced 36-year-old Brittany Wood of Eddington, who was out on bail, was wanted after a traffic...