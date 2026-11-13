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'Pledge to Drive Sober' Tailgate Tour makes stop at Fred's in Tigerland on Friday ahead of Texas game
By Abigail Whitam,7 days ago
BATON ROUGE - A national sober driving campaign is stopping in Baton Rouge this week at Fred's Bar. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been bringing its Pledge to Drive Sober campaign to colleges across the country this football season alongside "The Athlete's First Tailgate." The stop includes a tailgate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday at Fred's Bar in Tigerland.