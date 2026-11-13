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WWII Tryst at the Center of 80+Year Mystery That’s Now United Two Families
By Andy Corbley,7 days ago
An 81-year-old Englishman grew up wondering who his real father was. What he didn’t know was that an entire family tree in Canada was wondering who and where he was. After being divided by a world war, an ocean, and 8 decades, Rodney Anderson has finally found his long lost relatives with the help of a simple DNA test, and a persistent, curious niece.