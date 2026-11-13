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A new restaurant and wine bar is opening at one of London’s coolest art galleries
By India Lawrence,4 days ago
London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) is already pretty cool. It stages cracking contemporary art shows, has a trendy cocktail bar, and hosts gigs for some of the most exciting and left-field music artists around. And it’s about to get even cooler, because in the New Year the ICA is getting a brand new restaurant and wine bar.