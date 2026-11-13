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New Walking Art Tour Comes to OTC
7 days ago
A new community art experience in Old Town Cornelius launches Saturday, connecting residents and visitors with themed art installations throughout downtown. Beginning Nov. 14, Old Town Cornelius Inc. will present a series of outdoor paintings called the OTC Art Trail. The concept was developed by the OTC Beautification Committee consisting of Cornelius residents Mary Bottini, Andy Rogers and Andre Lima.