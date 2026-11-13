undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wine 101: An Excited Reflection on American Wine in 2026 And Where We Can Go From Here
By VinePair Staff,4 days ago
This episode of Wine 101 is brought to you by Wines of Alsace and Alsace Rocks. Tucked between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River in northeastern France, Alsace is one of the most distinctive wine regions on earth, and is home to centuries of family winemaking, some of France’s most certifiably organic vineyards, and a remarkable diversity of soils. From aromatic Riesling and Pinot Gris to the region’s acclaimed Crémant d’Alsace sparkling wine and lively Pinot Noir, Alsace produces wines that are as versatile and expressive as the land they come from. Discover Wines of Alsace at Wine.com/Alsace, and follow along at @winesofalsace.