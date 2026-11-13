undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Buildout Podcast: Andrew Tarlow
By VinePair Staff,4 days ago
This episode of The Buildout is brought to you by Farmer’s Gin. As a bartender, I get to taste a lot of gin, so I can be picky about what I offer my guests. Farmer’s Gin is one of those bottles I keep coming back to, because it delivers exactly what I’m looking for behind the bar. It’s clean, balanced, and makes a fantastic Martini, but it also shines in classics like a Negroni, Gimlet, or even an Alaska. What I really appreciate is how many different drinkers it appeals to. There’s enough juniper for London Dry fans, but also beautiful floral and citrus notes to win over those who prefer softer, more modern gins. It’s one of those bottles guests love because it just tastes great. If you care about quality and well-made cocktails, check out Farmer’s Gin. Follow them at @farmersgin or visit farmersgin.com.