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Tesla quietly axed the most affordable all-wheel-drive Model Y
By Nadeem Sarwar,7 days ago
Tesla has quietly discontinued the most affordable all-wheel-drive variant of the Model Y from its US website. The entry-level Model Y AWD, which used to cost $41,990, is no longer listed on the Model Y configurator, though some units can still be bought from existing inventory. The most affordable all-wheel-drive trim you can now order is the Model Y Premium AWD, which starts at $49,990. And if you graduate to the Performance model, you’ll have to pay $57,990.