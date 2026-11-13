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Georgia Woman Regina “Gina” Dozetos, 66, Found Dead Inside Her Home as Authorities Investigate Brutal Attack
By Daniel Harris,3 days ago
Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of a 66-year-old woman who was found dead inside her home in Greensboro, raising serious questions about what happened and who may have been responsible. The victim, identified as Regina “Gina” Dozetos, was discovered during a welfare check on Tuesday evening. Reports indicate that she had been tied up and suffered severe injuries. Investigators are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
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