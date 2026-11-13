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Wichita Soccer Field Crash: Woman Who Killed 2 People and Injured 11 Was Apparently Asleep, DA Says
By Daniel Harris,4 days ago
A tragic incident at a soccer complex in Wichita, Kansas, that killed two people and injured 11 others will not result in criminal charges against the driver, authorities announced Thursday. Investigators determined that the woman was apparently asleep when her truck moved onto the soccer field and struck players and spectators.
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