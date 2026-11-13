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One Woman’s Fight to Free Herself From a Mental Hospital
By Peter Rubin,3 days ago
Millie Kerr wasn’t in great shape when her father convinced her to check in to Houston’s Menninger Clinic. Anxious, distraught, possibly paranoid. But a few days of rest at a well-regarded mental health facility, one whose board her father had served for years, could make a world of difference. She decided when she walked in, and she could decide when she walked out. Right? Not so fast. Mimi Swartz’s feature is one of the most frightening things I’ve read all year—not because the scenario is so outlandish, but because it’s so possible.