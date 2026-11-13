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Lawmakers Unveil ‘Louisa Law’ To Regulate Dangerous Drivers and Vehicles
By Christian MilNeil,4 days ago
State Representative Rob Consalvo (Roslindale and Hyde Park) and Representative Steve Owens (West Cambridge and Watertown) are joining the family of deceased Boston transportation planner Louisa Gag to introduce the “Louisa Law,” a suite of policies aimed at making Massachusetts streets safer. “I’ve known Louisa’s family for many...
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