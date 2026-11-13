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The J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly: Thanking those who served
By Elijah Dulay,7 days ago
Pahrump’s youth once again honored veterans at J.G. Johnson Elementary in an assembly this week. “I thought it went really well,” J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly organizer and teacher Tammy Anderson told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. “I was very pleased with the amount of people that were there to watch the students perform, and I think the students did an awesome job.”
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