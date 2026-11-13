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Good vibes and island rhythms
By Robin Hebrock,7 days ago
What started a few years ago as a simple idea to share island traditions with the people of Pahrump has now grown into one of the valley’s signature fall events. Held for the fourth consecutive year this November, the A Hui Hou Festival once again attracted hundreds of people to Petrack Park for a day of authentic dance, music, food and fun - and once it was all over, event organizers were raving over the results and already anticipating what’s to come in 2027.