undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Methamphetamine found during early evening traffic stop
By Elijah Dulay,7 days ago
A man in Pahrump was arrested on suspicion of transporting and possessing a controlled substance on Sunday evening, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The incident began when a detective initiated a traffic stop after observing a white pickup truck traveling with no visible rear license plate at approximately 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 8, in the area of Boothill Drive and Basin Avenue, while on patrol, the report detailed.
6