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Pahrump Social Powwow prepares for its 27th year
By Elijah Dulay,7 days ago
The Pahrump Social Powwow has celebrated Native and Indigenous Americans in Nye County’s largest community for over two decades. “People that have been to the powwow are so looking forward to coming out again,” powwow organizer Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They thoroughly enjoy the music. They enjoy watching the dancers. They’re in awe of the dancers and their regalia. They love the food.”
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