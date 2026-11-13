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Wolves Torch Mavs
By LEARFIELD,4 days ago
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Dallas Mavericks 133-94 on Thursday night at Target Center for their most lopsided win of the season and fifth straight victory, improving to 9-3. Bones Hyland led the way with 24 points off the bench, while LaMelo Ball added 22 points (including six 3-pointers) and a season-high nine assists; Ayo Dosunmu scored 18, Jaden McDaniels had 16, and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 14 points and eight rebounds. Minnesota shot 61% in the first half to build a 15-point lead, then dominated the third quarter 36-17 to open a 34-point advantage and never looked back, snapping Dallas’s three-game winning streak while holding stars like Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving in check. Game three of the Timberwolves eight game homestand is Saturday at 7 P-M against the Chicago Bulls.