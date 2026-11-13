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First flurries of the season may fly Friday night in Middle Tennessee
By Bree Smith,7 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cumberland Plateau could see its first snowflakes of the season Friday evening. More clouds and light showers are possible on Friday as the coldest air of the season settles into Middle Tennessee. Sprinkles should be winding down around sunset on Friday, and as temperatures continue to drop, a few of those sprinkles may transition to flurries in our highest elevations.
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