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U.S. Capitol Christmas tree traveling through Illinois today
4 days ago
This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is being hauled through the Midwest this week on its way to be displayed in Washington D.C. for the holidays. The 76-foot tall Engelmann spruce began its journey in October from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Idaho. The caravan, which has made stops in Paducah in previous years, is taking a northerly route this year.
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