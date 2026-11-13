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More Measles Exposure Points Announced in Central Iowa
By Jennifer Wilkerson,7 days ago
New possible measles exposure points have been announced by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Iowa HHS and the Polk County Health Department have confirmed a case of measles and are notifying the public of areas identified for potential measles exposures. The source of exposure is still under investigation, but it is believed that the individual was likely exposed during travel, not in Iowa.