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Cape Fear Chapters: Three-book series explores trauma, healing and the bond between people and rescue cats
By WWAY News,7 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington-based author Amanda Olsen is drawing from her personal experiences with childhood trauma to explore healing, trust and the bond between people and animals in a three-book fiction series. Olsen joined WWAY’s Cape Fear Chapters to discuss her series, A Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder...