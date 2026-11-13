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2027 NBA Draft: Top Power Forward Prospects To Watch For
By Benjamin Yu, Editor,4 days ago
After touching on the top center prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft, now is the time to shed light on the top power forward prospects of this draft. While the power forward spot isn’t filled with as much talent as the other positions in this class, there are still several talented forwards who can be high draft picks. Let’s dive into the top power forward prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft.