undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports, November 13th
By Slaten Swords,5 days ago
Classes A and 4A held their semifinal matches at the UNI-Dome yesterday and after a full slate of upsets on the first day, there were no upsets yesterday. In the first matchup of the day, Maquoketa Valley had #1 Woodbury Central on the ropes, leading the Wildcats 14 to 7 early in the third quarter after a long touchdown drive. The top-ranked team would proceed to score 36 unanswered points in a 43-14 final. Jayden Lloyd hauled in four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Woodbury Central.