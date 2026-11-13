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FIRST ALERT: Frost and freeze this weekend
By Chrissy Kohler,7 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chilly temperatures stick around this weekend with lots of sunshine!. Saturday After a cold start, temperatures struggle to warm. We only top out in the mid 50s for the Upstate and once again in the low to mid 40s in the mountains. The wind keeps things brisk in the mountains where gusts approach 25-30 mph. It’s mainly sunny for the Upstate through the day with a mix of sun and clouds in the mountains. Any snow showers from overnight wind down by 7 a.m. but watch for slick roads, especially in the higher elevations from light accumulations.
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