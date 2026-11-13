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“Legs Out” Looks Different This Winter
By Olivia Allen,4 days ago
We’ve reached that point in the year when the thought of exposing even an inch of skin to the elements makes me shudder. So much so that I’m performing a pyjama-to-jeans manoeuvre under the covers each morning, lest my bare legs encounter so much as a draught. The same, it seems, cannot be said for our favourite A-listers, who are taking a legs-out approach to party-season dressing, with sheer skirts emerging as an unlikely cold-weather staple.