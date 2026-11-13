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This East London Shop Is Behind The Bomber Jacket Of The Season
By Alice Cary,7 days ago
Look closely at the bomber jackets from east-London retail space Jake’s and you might spot a faded patch or a pulled thread – remnants of the past lives they lived as horse rugs. Some might even be stamped with a postcode, as they were previously worn by rogue horses that could bolt at any moment, and therefore require a return address. However, designer Jake Burt confirms that you won’t find any horse hair – nor a stable aroma.