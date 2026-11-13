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Four unanswered goals lead Wild past maple Leafs
By James McCarty,7 days ago
The Minnesota Wild took down Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Minnesota trailed 2-1 in the second period before scoring four unanswered goals the remainder of the game. Matt Boldy powered the Wild offense with a hat trick. Danila Yurov added a goal and an assist while Michael McCarron also tallied a goal. Kirill Kaprizov chipped in three assists. Blake Coleman, Nick Foligno, Ryan Hartman, Zach Bogosian, and Quinn Hughes recorded an assist apiece.